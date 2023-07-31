Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks while batting .249.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 129th and he is 41st in slugging.
- In 59.3% of his 91 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 91), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had an RBI in 26 games this year (28.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|41
|.251
|AVG
|.246
|.283
|OBP
|.311
|.497
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|17
|47/8
|K/BB
|37/13
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
