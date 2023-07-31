Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, Michael Harris II (batting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .275 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Harris II enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .353.
- In 65.4% of his 81 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 81), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, Harris II has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 28 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.310
|AVG
|.245
|.355
|OBP
|.297
|.481
|SLG
|.408
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/7
|K/BB
|31/11
|7
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels are sending Canning (6-4) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
