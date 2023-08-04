A semifinal is next for Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, and he will face Alex de Minaur. Davidovich Fokina has +450 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from Sobeys Stadium.

Davidovich Fokina at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Davidovich Fokina's Next Match

On Saturday, August 12 at 2:30 PM ET, Davidovich Fokina will face de Minaur in the semifinals, after getting past Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 in the previous round.

Davidovich Fokina Stats

Davidovich Fokina beat No. 59-ranked McDonald 6-4, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the .

In 26 tournaments over the past year, Davidovich Fokina is 29-25 and has yet to win a title.

In 15 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Davidovich Fokina has gone 18-14.

Davidovich Fokina has played 26.2 games per match in his 54 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In his 32 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Davidovich Fokina has averaged 25.5 games.

Over the past year, Davidovich Fokina has won 76.5% of his service games, and he has won 27.2% of his return games.

Davidovich Fokina has claimed 76.6% of his service games on hard courts and 26.9% of his return games over the past 12 months.

