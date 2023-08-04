Braves vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs will meet on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Nico Hoerner -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
The Cubs are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Braves (-165). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 93 total times this season. They've gone 61-32 in those games.
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 37-15 (71.2%).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 62.3% chance to win.
- Atlanta has played in 106 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-47-3).
- The Braves are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|37-20
|32-17
|25-11
|44-26
|55-32
|14-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.