Bryan Reynolds and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves meet at PNC Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (12-3) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 23rd start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

The 24-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 27th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 14.4 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Aug. 1 6.2 5 1 1 9 2 at Red Sox Jul. 26 6.1 6 3 2 10 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 6.0 4 4 4 13 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 6.0 8 5 5 10 0 at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 149 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 53 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .343/.425/.589 so far this year.

Acuna has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .550 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 5 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 109 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .264/.370/.605 slash line on the season.

Olson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 33 walks and 53 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .267/.329/.453 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Aug. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has collected 81 hits with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.381/.399 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

