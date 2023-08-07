Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, August 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .274 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Murphy has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (21.5%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has driven home a run in 30 games this season (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 36 of 79 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .284 AVG .263 .371 OBP .376 .520 SLG .541 19 XBH 17 8 HR 10 29 RBI 31 42/17 K/BB 34/18 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings