The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.5% of his games this year, Rosario has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 45 .246 AVG .236 .280 OBP .307 .480 SLG .419 19 XBH 16 11 HR 5 31 RBI 17 50/9 K/BB 39/15 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings