After two rounds of play at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Ally Ewing is in the lead (+138), shooting a 10-under 134.

AIG Women’s Open Third Round Information

Start Time: 3:35 AM ET

3:35 AM ET Venue: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 72/6,881 yards

AIG Women’s Open Best Odds to Win

Ally Ewing

Tee Time: 9:55 AM ET

9:55 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-10)

1st (-10) Odds to Win: +138

Ewing Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 5 3 1st Round 2 66 -6 7 1 1st

Charley Hull

Tee Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-5)

2nd (-5) Odds to Win: +900

Hull Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 3 2 19th Round 2 68 -4 4 0 3rd

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 9:35 AM ET

9:35 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-4)

5th (-4) Odds to Win: +900

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 4 2 7th Round 2 70 -2 3 1 19th

Minjee Lee

Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET Current Rank: 9th (-3)

9th (-3) Odds to Win: +1600

Lee Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 E 4 2 33rd Round 2 69 -3 4 1 8th

Andrea Lee

Tee Time: 9:55 AM ET

9:55 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-5)

2nd (-5) Odds to Win: +1800

Lee Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 4 1 19th Round 2 68 -4 5 1 3rd

AIG Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Jin-young Ko 9th (-3) +1800 Atthaya Thitikul 9th (-3) +2000 Nasa Hataoka 9th (-3) +2000 Maria Gabriela Lopez 5th (-4) +2500 Lilia Vu 5th (-4) +2500 Carlota Ciganda 74th (+3) +2800 Minami Katsu 2nd (-5) +3000 Linn Grant 18th (-2) +3000 Alison Lee 5th (-4) +3300 Allisen Corpuz 9th (-3) +3300

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.