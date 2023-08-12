Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .237 with 12 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 115th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Ozuna enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .208.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 65 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 33 games this season (33.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 of 99 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .249 AVG .225 .322 OBP .294 .508 SLG .416 21 XBH 14 13 HR 10 28 RBI 24 47/20 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings