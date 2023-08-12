Nicky Lopez is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Denyi Reyes and the New York Mets at Citi Field Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 30, when he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 21 walks while batting .213.
  • Lopez has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has not homered in his 59 games this year.
  • In nine games this season (15.3%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (25.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 28
.186 AVG .233
.360 OBP .289
.271 SLG .289
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 7
12/16 K/BB 18/5
2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Reyes takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
