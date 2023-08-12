Today's WNBA schedule features two games, including the matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks.

Today's WNBA Games

The Los Angeles Sparks play host to the Atlanta Dream

The Dream hope to pick up a road win at the Sparks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 11-18

11-18 ATL Record: 15-14

15-14 LAS Stats: 78.9 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

78.9 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.6 Opp. PPG (fourth) ATL Stats: 83.1 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.6 APG) ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 LAS Odds to Win: -113

-113 ATL Odds to Win: -109

-109 Total: 162.5 points

The Dallas Wings take on the Connecticut Sun

The Sun go on the road to face the Wings on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 15-14

15-14 CON Record: 21-8

21-8 DAL Stats: 86.2 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (10th)

86.2 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (10th) CON Stats: 83.9 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Satou Sabally (18.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 3.9 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 8.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 DAL Odds to Win: -144

-144 CON Odds to Win: +118

+118 Total: 168 points

