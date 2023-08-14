The Colorado Rockies (45-73) bring a five-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59), at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (9-5) for the Diamondbacks and Chris Flexen (1-5) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.20 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.92 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Kelly (9-5) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed six hits in six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.20 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .219 in 20 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Kelly has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Merrill Kelly vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 499 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .247 for the campaign with 116 home runs, 24th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 6-for-23 with an RBI over six innings.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 55 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.92, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .343 batting average against him.

Flexen has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Flexen is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.8 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 20 appearances this season.

