Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson and his .872 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 121 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .273 with 66 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is second in slugging.
- Olson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with four homers in his last outings.
- In 68.4% of his 117 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 30.8% of his games this year, and 8.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 48.7% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- In 59.0% of his games this season (69 of 117), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|.288
|AVG
|.260
|.389
|OBP
|.376
|.679
|SLG
|.567
|36
|XBH
|30
|23
|HR
|20
|56
|RBI
|51
|61/35
|K/BB
|70/42
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (8-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.23 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
