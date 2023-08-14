The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .287 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 63 of 95 games this season (66.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (22.1%).

In nine games this season, he has homered (9.5%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.6%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 53 .324 AVG .261 .364 OBP .314 .532 SLG .399 16 XBH 15 6 HR 5 18 RBI 17 27/7 K/BB 39/15 7 SB 9

Yankees Pitching Rankings