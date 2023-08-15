Michael Harris II -- batting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on August 15 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .288 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 64 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 53 .324 AVG .261 .372 OBP .314 .528 SLG .399 16 XBH 15 6 HR 5 19 RBI 17 28/9 K/BB 39/15 7 SB 9

Yankees Pitching Rankings