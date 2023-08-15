The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.415 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.423), slugging percentage (.572) and OPS (.995) this season.

He ranks third in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 90 of 118 games this year, with multiple hits 51 times.

He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (24 of 118), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has an RBI in 47 of 118 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 62.7% of his games this year (74 of 118), with two or more runs 26 times (22.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .341 AVG .333 .441 OBP .407 .586 SLG .560 29 XBH 28 12 HR 14 34 RBI 37 34/39 K/BB 33/26 26 SB 29

Yankees Pitching Rankings