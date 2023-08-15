As of now the New Orleans Saints have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of six Saints games last season hit the over.

New Orleans sported the 19th-ranked offense last season (333.8 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with only 314.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints went 4-5 at home last season and 3-5 away from home.

As the underdog, New Orleans had only two wins (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.

The Saints won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC overall.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (207.2 per game).

On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

Taysom Hill had nine receptions for 77 yards (4.5 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Chris Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (61.3 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Demario Davis delivered 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +20000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +6000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

