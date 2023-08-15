On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .277 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks.

Murphy enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .300 with two homers.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (53 of 83), with multiple hits 20 times (24.1%).

In 19 games this season, he has homered (22.9%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 33 games this season (39.8%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (20.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (47.0%), including 11 multi-run games (13.3%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .284 AVG .270 .371 OBP .386 .520 SLG .561 19 XBH 19 8 HR 12 29 RBI 35 42/17 K/BB 39/20 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings