Sportsbooks have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr. and others when the Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (13-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 25th start of the season.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

In 24 starts, Strider has pitched through or past the fifth inning 22 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 31st, 1.120 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14.0 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Aug. 12 7.0 3 0 0 6 4 at Pirates Aug. 7 2.2 5 6 6 3 3 vs. Angels Aug. 1 6.2 5 1 1 9 2 at Red Sox Jul. 26 6.1 6 3 2 10 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 6.0 4 4 4 13 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Strider's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 29 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 66 walks and 73 RBI (161 total hits). He's also stolen 55 bases.

He has a .335/.422/.573 slash line on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Mets Aug. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 124 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 80 walks and 107 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .274/.385/.615 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI (84 total hits).

He has a slash line of .299/.355/.537 on the year.

Flores has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 13 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.