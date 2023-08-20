The Women's World Cup schedule on Friday, August 11, 2023 includes one quarterfinals match, with teams eyeing a berth in the semifinals.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Friday's Women's World Cup action.

Friday's Women's World Cup Match

One match is scheduled for Friday. Here's the day's schedule:

Japan vs. Sweden

  • Game Time: 3:30 AM ET on August 11
  • TV: FOX US
2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Curious which teams are the cream of the crop at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've shared the top favorites -- and the latest title odds -- below:

  • England: +275
  • Spain: +300
  • Japan: +450
  • France: +500
  • Australia: +850
  • Netherlands: +1100
  • Sweden: +1100
  • Colombia: +2800
  • Norway: +5000
  • Switzerland: +10000

