The Atlanta Braves versus San Francisco Giants game on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Matt Olson and Michael Conforto.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 234 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, putting up 465 extra-base hits.

The Braves have a league-best .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 1 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (712 total runs).

The Braves have a league-leading .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Max Fried (4-1) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Fried has registered three quality starts this season.

Fried is looking to record his seventh start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Yankees W 11-3 Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants W 4-0 Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants W 6-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants - Away Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried -

