Sunday's game at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field has the Philadelphia Phillies (67-56) taking on the Washington Nationals (56-68) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (9-5, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (5-7, 5.20 ERA).

Phillies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Phillies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

This season, the Phillies have been favored 79 times and won 46, or 58.2%, of those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 10-4, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Philadelphia has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 579 (4.7 per game).

The Phillies have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have won in 47, or 43.1%, of the 109 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has been victorious eight times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (548 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 13 Twins L 3-0 Ranger Suárez vs Sonny Gray August 15 @ Blue Jays L 2-1 Zack Wheeler vs Yusei Kikuchi August 16 @ Blue Jays W 9-4 Aaron Nola vs Kevin Gausman August 18 @ Nationals L 8-7 Michael Lorenzen vs Joan Adon August 19 @ Nationals W 12-3 Cristopher Sanchez vs Jake Irvin August 20 @ Nationals - Zack Wheeler vs Trevor Williams August 21 Giants - Aaron Nola vs TBA August 22 Giants - Taijuan Walker vs TBA August 23 Giants - Michael Lorenzen vs Alex Cobb August 25 Cardinals - Michael Lorenzen vs Miles Mikolas August 26 Cardinals - Cristopher Sanchez vs Dakota Hudson

Nationals Schedule