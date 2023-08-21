Danielle Collins 2023 US Open Odds
After exiting in the round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open in her most recent tournament (eliminated by Iga Swiatek), Danielle Collins will open the US Open against Linda Fruhvirtova (in the round of 128). Collins has +5000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Collins at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Collins' Next Match
In the round of 128 of the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET), Collins will meet Fruhvirtova.
Collins has current moneyline odds of -550 to win her next contest versus Fruhvirtova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Danielle Collins Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +5000
Collins Stats
- In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Collins was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 1-ranked Swiatek, 1-6, 0-6.
- Collins has not won any of her 17 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 24-17.
- In 14 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Collins has gone 23-14.
- In her 41 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Collins has averaged 22.8 games.
- In her 37 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Collins has played 22.5 games per match.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Collins has won 70.1% of her games on serve, and 33.6% on return.
- Collins has been victorious in 70.1% of her service games on hard courts and 35.1% of her return games over the past year.
