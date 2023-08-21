Kevin Pillar vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Kevin Pillar -- with a slugging percentage of .261 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on August 21 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is batting .235 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Pillar has picked up a hit in 42.4% of his 59 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 59), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Pillar has had an RBI in 16 games this season (27.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.8%).
- In 18 games this year (30.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.204
|AVG
|.256
|.246
|OBP
|.279
|.389
|SLG
|.451
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|14/3
|K/BB
|20/3
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Peterson (3-7 with a 5.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.45, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .296 batting average against him.
