Orlando Arcia vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- .081 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on August 21 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .278 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- In 64.4% of his 101 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (32 of 101), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39 of 101 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.290
|AVG
|.264
|.347
|OBP
|.317
|.462
|SLG
|.420
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|18
|41/14
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Peterson (3-7 with a 5.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.45, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .296 batting average against him.
