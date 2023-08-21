Travis d'Arnaud vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.
- In 57.7% of his 52 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (36.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (15.4%).
- In 38.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.220
|AVG
|.282
|.301
|OBP
|.325
|.451
|SLG
|.455
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|17/10
|K/BB
|30/6
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Peterson (3-7 with a 5.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .296 to his opponents.
