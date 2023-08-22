The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 125 hits, batting .268 this season with 66 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is second in the league in slugging.

In 66.9% of his 124 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

In 36 games this season, he has gone deep (29.0%, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish).

Olson has driven in a run in 58 games this season (46.8%), including 28 games with more than one RBI (22.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 72 of 124 games this season, and more than once 22 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .277 AVG .260 .384 OBP .376 .630 SLG .567 36 XBH 30 23 HR 20 57 RBI 51 67/41 K/BB 70/42 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings