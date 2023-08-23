Austin Riley vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, August 23 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .277 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 88 of 125 games this season (70.4%), with at least two hits on 41 occasions (32.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 27 games this year (21.6%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has had at least one RBI in 38.4% of his games this season (48 of 125), with more than one RBI 21 times (16.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51.2% of his games this season (64 of 125), with two or more runs 20 times (16.0%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.296
|AVG
|.256
|.356
|OBP
|.314
|.545
|SLG
|.463
|32
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|70/23
|K/BB
|63/20
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In six games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.03, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
