Vaughn Grissom -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on August 23 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mets.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vaughn Grissom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom is hitting .282 with three doubles and two walks.

Grissom has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (15 of 21), with more than one hit five times (23.8%).

He has not homered in his 21 games this year.

In six games this season, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this season (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .344 AVG .231 .344 OBP .295 .406 SLG .256 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 3 7/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings