The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants play on Friday at 10:15 PM ET. Marcell Ozuna and Wilmer Flores have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Giants have +135 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 74 of the 113 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (65.5%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Atlanta has a 53-19 record (winning 73.6% of its games).

The Braves have a 61.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 126 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-56-3).

The Braves have a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 38-22 27-16 55-28 66-36 16-8

