On Friday, Michael Harris II (batting .186 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .282.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Harris II has recorded a hit in 68 of 103 games this year (66.0%), including 22 multi-hit games (21.4%).

In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 25.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (37.9%), including 11 multi-run games (10.7%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .305 AVG .261 .346 OBP .314 .494 SLG .399 19 XBH 15 6 HR 5 22 RBI 17 36/9 K/BB 39/15 8 SB 9

Giants Pitching Rankings