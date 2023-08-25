For Friday's MLB action, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Spencer Strider's Braves and Logan Webb's Giants.

Read on to find the expected starters for every game on the calendar for August 25.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Astros at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-9) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will look to Matt Manning (5-4) for the game between the teams on Friday.

HOU: Valdez DET: Manning 24 (154.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (64.2 IP) 3.55 ERA 4.18 8.9 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Astros at Tigers

HOU Odds to Win: -175

-175 DET Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Nationals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Joan Adon (1-0) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will give the start to Braxton Garrett (7-4) when the clubs play Friday.

WSH: Adon MIA: Garrett 5 (18 IP) Games/IP 25 (128 IP) 7.00 ERA 3.94 8.5 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Rays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-4) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Zach Eflin (13-7) when the teams meet on Friday.

NYY: Cole TB: Eflin 26 (160.1 IP) Games/IP 24 (138.1 IP) 3.03 ERA 3.58 9.5 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 NYY Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7 runs

Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-6) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will look to Mitch Keller (10-8) when the clubs face off Friday.

CHC: Hendricks PIT: Keller 17 (98.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (155.2 IP) 4.01 ERA 4.22 5.8 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates

CHC Odds to Win: -120

-120 PIT Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Rockies at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (5-13) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Cole Irvin (1-3) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

COL: Freeland BAL: Irvin 24 (129 IP) Games/IP 18 (58 IP) 5.02 ERA 4.66 5.8 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -200

-200 COL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-9) to the hill as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Cristopher Sanchez (1-3) when the clubs play Friday.

STL: Mikolas PHI: Sanchez 27 (152.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (64.1 IP) 4.55 ERA 3.36 6.3 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -145

-145 STL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Guardians at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (9-3) to the hill as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (12-6) for the game between the clubs on Friday.

CLE: Bibee TOR: Bassitt 20 (113.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (151.2 IP) 3.01 ERA 3.92 8.9 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -160

-160 CLE Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Zach Neal (0-0) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Dylan Cease (5-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

OAK: Neal CHW: Cease 7 (12 IP) Games/IP 26 (138 IP) 8.25 ERA 4.50 6.8 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Athletics at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -190

-190 OAK Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

Angels at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (6-10) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will give the start to Kodai Senga (10-6) when the teams meet Friday.

LAA: Sandoval NYM: Senga 22 (117 IP) Games/IP 23 (129.2 IP) 4.31 ERA 3.19 7.8 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Angels at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -165

-165 LAA Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Dodgers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (9-9) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will look to Kutter Crawford (6-6) for the game between the teams on Friday.

LAD: Lynn BOS: Crawford 25 (144.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (96 IP) 5.60 ERA 3.56 10.5 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Red Sox

LAD Odds to Win: -125

-125 BOS Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 10 runs

Padres at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (8-9) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Brandon Woodruff (2-1) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

SD: Darvish MIL: Woodruff 23 (132.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (28 IP) 4.35 ERA 2.89 9.4 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Padres at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -120

-120 SD Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

Rangers at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-5) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will look to Sonny Gray (6-6) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

TEX: Dunning MIN: Gray 27 (132.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (143 IP) 3.26 ERA 3.08 6.9 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 TEX Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (2-5) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will look to Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) when the teams meet Friday.

CIN: Greene ARI: Pfaadt 15 (76.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (61.2 IP) 4.72 ERA 6.13 12.3 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Reds at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -155

-155 CIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Royals at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (8-9) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (8-4) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

KC: Singer SEA: Miller 25 (139.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (97.2 IP) 5.04 ERA 3.78 7.7 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Royals at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -185

-185 KC Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8 runs

Braves at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Strider (14-4) to the bump as they face the Giants, who will give the start to Webb (9-9) when the clubs play on Friday.

ATL: Strider SF: Webb 25 (146.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (169 IP) 3.63 ERA 3.51 14.0 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Braves at Giants

ATL Odds to Win: -150

-150 SF Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

