In the Tennis in the Land semifinals on Friday, Sara Sorribes Tormo meets Tatjana Maria.

Sorribes Tormo is favored (-145) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Maria, who is +115.

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, August 25

Friday, August 25 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Sorribes Tormo has a 59.2% chance to win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Tatjana Maria -145 Odds to Win Match +115 +210 Odds to Win Tournament +350 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

Sorribes Tormo is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Maria beat Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Through 23 matches over the past year (across all court types), Sorribes Tormo has played 18.2 games per match and won 55.0% of them.

In her seven matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 18.6 games.

In her 44 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Maria is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 52.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Maria has played 25 matches and averaged 20.8 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Sorribes Tormo and Maria have played in the last five years.

