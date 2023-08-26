On Saturday, August 26 at 4:05 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (83-44) visit the San Francisco Giants (66-62) at Oracle Park. Max Fried will get the call for the Braves, while Ryan Walker will take the hill for the Giants.

The favored Braves have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +145. The total is 8 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (4-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-2, 2.14 ERA)

Braves vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 75 out of the 114 games, or 65.8%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Braves have gone 43-18 (70.5%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (48.1%) in those games.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Matt Olson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+165) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

