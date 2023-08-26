Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the New Mexico State vs. UMass Game – Saturday, August 26
The New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) will battle the UMass Minutemen (0-0) at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is New Mexico State vs. UMass?
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: New Mexico State 31, UMass 15
- New Mexico State won 75% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).
- The Aggies played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games last season. They split them 1-1.
- Last season, UMass was listed as the underdog in 10 games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Minutemen did not win as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline last season in 10 games with those odds or longer.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies a 73.3% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
New Mexico State (-7)
- Against the spread, New Mexico State went 8-5-0 last season.
- The Aggies had two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7-point favorite or more last year.
- UMass had five wins in 12 games against the spread last season.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 7 points or greater, the Minutemen went 4-6 last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- New Mexico State played six games with more than 44.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- New Mexico State played in five games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 44.5 points.
- New Mexico State and UMass combined to average 6.5 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 44.5 set for this game.
Splits Tables
New Mexico State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.3
|49.5
|47.3
|Implied Total AVG
|33.4
|32.2
|34.4
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|4-2-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-7-0
|3-3-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-4
|1-1
|2-3
UMass
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47
|44.4
|48.8
|Implied Total AVG
|32.5
|28.4
|35.4
|ATS Record
|5-7-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-8-0
|2-3-0
|2-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-10
|0-4
|0-6
