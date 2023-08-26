The Ohio Bobcats should win their game against the San Diego State Aztecs at 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 26, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Looking to bet on San Diego State vs. Ohio? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

San Diego State vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ohio (+2.5) Over (48.5) Ohio 26 San Diego State 23

Bet on San Diego State vs. Ohio now with BetMGM!

San Diego State Betting Info (2022)

The Aztecs have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Aztecs compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record last year.

As a 2.5-point or greater favorite last season, San Diego State had two wins against the spread (2-5).

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Aztecs games.

San Diego State games last season posted an average total of 44, which is 4.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Bobcats, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

The Bobcats won nine games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

Ohio went 4-3 as underdogs of 2.5 points or more last season.

In Bobcats games last season, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

The average total for Ohio's games last season was 57.1 points, 8.6 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aztecs vs. Bobcats 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Diego State 21.5 20.5 21.6 17.6 21 23.8 Ohio 31.8 28.3 7 17 24.3 28.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.