The Atlanta Braves, including Vaughn Grissom and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI against the Mets.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom is batting .280 with three doubles, a triple and two walks.

Grissom has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this season (16 of 22), with at least two hits five times (22.7%).

In 22 games played this season, he has not homered.

Grissom has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 22 games so far this year.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .333 AVG .231 .333 OBP .295 .444 SLG .256 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

