Ozzie Albies is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 13, when he went 0-for-3 against the Mets.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks while batting .267.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 13th in slugging.

In 68.4% of his games this season (80 of 117), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (26.5%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 117 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 26 of them (22.2%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.0% of his games this year, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 53.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Other Braves Players vs the Rockies

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 60 .241 AVG .291 .299 OBP .352 .450 SLG .574 22 XBH 31 10 HR 18 38 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 43/19 2 SB 9

Rockies Pitching Rankings