MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, August 29
Tuesday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Brewers and the Cubs, who will be sending Corbin Burnes and Justin Steele to the hill, respectively.
Keep reading to find the expected starters for every game on the schedule for August 29.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Angels at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (5-5) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will give the start to Michael Lorenzen (7-8) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|LAA: Anderson
|PHI: Lorenzen
|23 (117.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (131.2 IP)
|5.35
|ERA
|3.69
|7.6
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Angels at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -165
- LAA Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Aaron Civale (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will counter with Sandy Alcantara (6-11) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|TB: Civale
|MIA: Alcantara
|17 (97.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (171 IP)
|2.59
|ERA
|4.21
|7.2
|K/9
|7.6
For a full report of the Civale vs Alcantara matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Rays at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -120
- TB Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Michael King (3-5) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Tarik Skubal (3-2) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|NYY: King
|DET: Skubal
|42 (69 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (44.1 IP)
|3.13
|ERA
|4.06
|10.7
|K/9
|10.2
For a full preview of the King vs Skubal matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -120
- NYY Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-6) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will look to Dean Kremer (12-5) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.
|CHW: Scholtens
|BAL: Kremer
|21 (65 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (144 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|4.31
|6.4
|K/9
|8.1
For a full breakdown of the Scholtens vs Kremer matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -225
- CHW Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (6-10) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Jose Berrios (9-9) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|WSH: Gore
|TOR: Berrios
|25 (127.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (152 IP)
|4.38
|ERA
|3.55
|10.2
|K/9
|8.5
For a full preview of the Gore vs Berrios matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -200
- WSH Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will look to Jose Quintana (1-5) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|TEX: Heaney
|NYM: Quintana
|25 (122.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (41 IP)
|4.34
|ERA
|3.73
|9.3
|K/9
|6.6
For a full report of the Heaney vs Quintana matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mets
- TEX Odds to Win: -140
- NYM Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (9-5) to the hill as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Brayan Bello (10-7) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|HOU: France
|BOS: Bello
|19 (110.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (126.1 IP)
|3.51
|ERA
|3.56
|6.8
|K/9
|7.4
For a full preview of the France vs Bello matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Astros at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -125
- HOU Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-5) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will counter with Pablo Lopez (9-6) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|CLE: Williams
|MIN: Lopez
|12 (64 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (158.2 IP)
|3.52
|ERA
|3.69
|9.6
|K/9
|10.8
For a full breakdown of the Williams vs Lopez matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -160
- CLE Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (5-6) to the bump as they take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Zack Thompson (3-5) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|SD: Lugo
|STL: Thompson
|20 (109.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (35 IP)
|3.70
|ERA
|3.86
|8.8
|K/9
|11.3
For a full report of the Lugo vs Thompson matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Padres at Cardinals
- SD Odds to Win: -150
- STL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Burnes (9-6) to the bump as they face the Cubs, who will look to Steele (14-3) for the game between the teams Tuesday.
|MIL: Burnes
|CHC: Steele
|26 (158 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (138 IP)
|3.65
|ERA
|3.20
|9.1
|K/9
|8.7
For a full breakdown of the Burnes vs Steele matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -135
- MIL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Colin Selby (1-0) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will look to Cole Ragans (5-4) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|PIT: Selby
|KC: Ragans
|8 (10.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (59 IP)
|5.91
|ERA
|3.81
|13.5
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -150
- PIT Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (13-10) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will give the start to Peter Lambert (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|ATL: Morton
|COL: Lambert
|25 (141.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (71.1 IP)
|3.37
|ERA
|4.92
|10.0
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Braves at Rockies
- ATL Odds to Win: -275
- COL Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Braves at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (2-7) to the bump as they play the Mariners, who will counter with George Kirby (10-8) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|OAK: Waldichuk
|SEA: Kirby
|29 (110 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (156.1 IP)
|6.05
|ERA
|3.28
|9.1
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -300
- OAK Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-3) to the bump as they play the Giants, who will look to Alex Cobb (6-5) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|CIN: Williamson
|SF: Cobb
|18 (92.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (132.1 IP)
|4.08
|ERA
|3.74
|8.0
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Reds at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (10-5) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw (11-4) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|ARI: Kelly
|LAD: Kershaw
|23 (136.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (107.1 IP)
|3.10
|ERA
|2.52
|9.6
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -185
- ARI Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
