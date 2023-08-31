Player props can be found for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mookie Betts, among others, when the Atlanta Braves visit the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (15-4) will make his 27th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 17th, 1.057 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.9 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 25 7.0 3 1 1 9 1 vs. Giants Aug. 18 7.0 1 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 12 7.0 3 0 0 6 4 at Pirates Aug. 7 2.2 5 6 6 3 3 vs. Angels Aug. 1 6.2 5 1 1 9 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Strider's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 178 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 61 stolen bases.

He's slashed .334/.416/.567 on the year.

Acuna has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 4-for-5 4 1 5 8 2 at Giants Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 135 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .271/.379/.590 so far this year.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .270 with three doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 26 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Betts Stats

Betts has 156 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs, 76 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .316/.410/.611 slash line so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 180 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 90 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .342/.416/.591 slash line so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.