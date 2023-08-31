Ozzie Albies vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies and his .392 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lance Lynn on August 31 at 10:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .268 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Albies has had a hit in 82 of 120 games this year (68.3%), including multiple hits 33 times (27.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 26 games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.
- In 51.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|63
|.241
|AVG
|.292
|.299
|OBP
|.350
|.450
|SLG
|.557
|22
|XBH
|31
|10
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|52
|40/17
|K/BB
|47/19
|2
|SB
|9
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 5.56 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (5.56), 47th in WHIP (1.381), and 10th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
