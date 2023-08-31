On Thursday, Sean Murphy (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .273 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 57 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has gone deep in 19 games this season (20.9%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

Murphy has driven home a run in 36 games this year (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 18.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 43 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .272 AVG .275 .374 OBP .386 .488 SLG .563 19 XBH 22 8 HR 12 30 RBI 37 46/20 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings