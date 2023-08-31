The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) visit the UCF Knights (0-0) at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

UCF totaled 32.9 points per game on offense last season (31st in the FBS), and it ranked 46th defensively with 23.6 points allowed per game. Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranked 21st-worst in the FBS (432.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Kent State put up better results on offense, ranking 42nd in the FBS by totaling 417.9 yards per game.

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UCF vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

UCF vs. Kent State Key Statistics (2022)

UCF Kent State 469.2 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.9 (61st) 380.6 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.7 (92nd) 228.0 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.8 (22nd) 241.2 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.2 (88th) 20 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (19th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (124th)

UCF Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season John Rhys Plumlee put together 2,586 passing yards (184.7 per game), a 63% completion percentage (218-for-346), 14 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. He also added 848 rushing yards on 158 carries with 11 rushing TDs (averaging 60.6 yards per game).

Isaiah Bowser ran for 808 yards on 206 carries (57.7 yards per game), with 16 rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Javon Baker grabbed 56 passes (on 98 targets) for 796 yards (56.9 per game). He also found the end zone five times.

Ryan O'Keefe tacked on 725 yards on 73 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 104 times, and averaged 55.8 receiving yards per game.

Kobe Hudson hauled in 39 passes for 641 yards and seven touchdowns, putting up 45.8 yards per game last season.

Kent State Stats Leaders (2022)

Devin Kargman threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Marquez Cooper tallied 1,331 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season Bryan Bradford rushed for 302 yards. He also scored three total touchdowns.

Devontez Walker was targeted 7.8 times per game and collected 921 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Dante Cephas caught 48 passes last season on his way to 744 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Ja'Shaun Poke played his way to one receiving touchdown and 362 receiving yards (30.2 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed UCF or Kent State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.