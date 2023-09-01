Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Max Fried, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 253 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead the majors with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (778 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Fried (5-1) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Fried is looking to record his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

Fried will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies W 14-4 Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies W 7-3 Away Darius Vines Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers W 8-7 Away Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Bryce Elder Bobby Miller 9/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals - Home - Zack Thompson 9/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Spencer Strider Miles Mikolas 9/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Max Fried Dakota Hudson

