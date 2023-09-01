On Friday, Eddie Rosario (hitting .382 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .259 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 108th and he is 31st in slugging.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

In 18 games this season, he has homered (15.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 28.4% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Dodgers

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 56 .281 AVG .235 .319 OBP .302 .557 SLG .406 25 XBH 20 15 HR 5 43 RBI 21 55/12 K/BB 46/18 0 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings