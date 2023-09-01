The Atlanta Braves and Kevin Pillar (.345 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rockies.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is hitting .230 with eight doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Pillar has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 63 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Pillar has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (18 of 63), with more than one RBI five times (7.9%).

In 31.7% of his games this year (20 of 63), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .177 AVG .267 .215 OBP .284 .339 SLG .478 6 XBH 9 2 HR 5 9 RBI 14 18/3 K/BB 21/3 2 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings