The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the SE Louisiana Lions (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Offensively, Mississippi State ranked 62nd in the FBS with 392.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 35th in total defense (344.5 yards allowed per contest). On the offensive side of the ball, SE Louisiana was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 18th-best in the FCS by compiling 35.3 points per game. It ranked 53rd on defense (26.0 points allowed per game).

Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics (2022)

Mississippi State SE Louisiana 392.9 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.0 (11th) 344.5 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.1 (119th) 82.5 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.6 (25th) 310.4 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.4 (41st) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (116th) 21 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (7th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders (2022)

Will Rogers' previous season stat line: 3,963 passing yards (304.8 per game), 414-for-610 (67.9%), 35 touchdowns and eight picks.

Jo'Quavious Marks churned out 582 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and nine touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 48 catches for 288 yards.

Dillon Johnson posted 499 rushing yards on 90 carries and three touchdowns last season. He also made a mark receiving with 47 catches for 274 yards.

In the previous season, Rara Thomas grabbed 44 passes (on 69 targets) for 626 yards (48.2 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Rufus Harvey tacked on 505 yards on 53 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 78 times, and averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game.

Lideatrick Griffin's stat line last year: 502 receiving yards, 40 catches, four touchdowns, on 57 targets.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Eli Sawyer connected on 62.4% of his passes and threw for 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Carlos Washington Jr. accumulated 715 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season Cephus Johnson rushed for 611 yards. He also scored eight total touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain averaged 53.6 receiving yards and racked up two receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Maurice Massey caught 40 passes last season on his way to 525 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

CJ Turner played his way to four receiving touchdowns and 396 receiving yards (30.5 ypg) last season.

