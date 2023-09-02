The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Mercer Bears (1-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss averaged 33.5 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 29th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 57th, surrendering 25.5 points per game. Things have been positive for Mercer on both offense and defense, as it is averaging 285 total yards per game (23rd-best) and surrendering only 248 total yards per game (12th-best).

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Mercer Key Statistics (2022)

Ole Miss Mercer 496.4 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.7 (26th) 387.8 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.9 (30th) 256.5 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.1 (29th) 239.8 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.6 (14th) 20 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Jaxson Dart put up 2,975 passing yards (228.8 per game), a 62.4% completion percentage, 20 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also added 613 rushing yards on 128 carries with one rushing TD (averaging 47.2 rushing yards per game).

Last year Quinshon Judkins took 274 carries for 1,567 yards (120.5 per game) and scored 16 touchdowns.

Zach Evans ran for 936 yards on 144 carries (72.0 yards per game), with nine rushing touchdowns last year.

Malik Heath reeled in 60 catches for 971 yards (74.7 per game) while being targeted 88 times. He also scored five touchdowns.

Jonathan Mingo tacked on 862 yards on 51 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 89 times, and averaged 66.3 receiving yards per game.

Jordan Watkins reeled in 40 passes for 449 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 34.5 yards per game last year.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has 115 passing yards, or 115.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.6% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 31.0 rushing yards per game.

Micah Bell is his team's leading rusher with 20 carries for 73 yards, or 73.0 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Al Wooten II has piled up 13 carries and totaled 50 yards.

Ty James' 57 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has four receptions on four targets with one touchdown.

Devron Harper has totaled 23 receiving yards (23.0 yards per game) on four receptions.

Sam Albee has racked up 9 reciving yards (9.0 ypg) this season.

