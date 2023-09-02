Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is the setting for the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers' (0-0) matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET.

Tennessee had the 36th-ranked defense last season (22.8 points allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 46.1 points per game. While Virginia's defense ranked 49th with 24 points allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking eighth-worst (17 points per game).

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Tennessee vs. Virginia Key Statistics (2022)

Tennessee Virginia 525.5 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344 (125th) 405.4 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.5 (6th) 199.5 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123 (101st) 326.1 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221 (79th) 11 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (107th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (111th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders (2022)

Hendon Hooker had a passing stat line last year of 3,135 yards with a 69.6% completion rate (229-for-329), 27 touchdowns, two interceptions, and an average of 241.2 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 104 carries for 430 yards and five TDs.

Jaylen Wright churned out 875 rushing yards (67.3 per game) and 10 touchdowns last year.

Jabari Small put up 734 yards on 157 carries (56.5 yards per game), with 13 rushing touchdowns last season.

Jalin Hyatt picked up 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. He was targeted 90 times, and averaged 97.5 yards per game.

Bru McCoy tacked on 667 yards on 52 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 78 times, and averaged 51.3 receiving yards per game.

Ramel Keyton's stat line last season: 562 receiving yards, 31 catches, five touchdowns, on 51 targets.

Virginia Stats Leaders (2022)

Brennan Armstrong tossed seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions while accumulating 2,210 yards by the end of last campaign (221 ypg). He also scored six touchdowns on 37.1 rushing yards per game.

Perris Jones ran for two touchdowns on 365 yards a year ago.

Keytaon Thompson averaged 57.9 receiving yards over the course of the 2022 season.

Dontayvion Wicks collected two touchdowns and had 430 receiving yards (43 ypg) in 2022.

Sackett Wood Jr. hauled in 12 passes on his way to 165 receiving yards a season ago.

