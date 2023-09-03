Orlando Arcia vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .282 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 56th in slugging.
- Arcia enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- In 65.5% of his games this year (74 of 113), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (26.5%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (15.0%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (31.9%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (15.0%).
- In 39.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|.289
|AVG
|.275
|.352
|OBP
|.321
|.454
|SLG
|.454
|16
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|26
|43/17
|K/BB
|38/14
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Miller (8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.00 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
